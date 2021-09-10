J&K: 1 CRPF Jawan and a woman wounded after a grenade hurled at security forces

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a woman were injured on Friday when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

The police said militants hurled a grenade towards the headquarters of 29 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.

"The grenade exploded resulting in injuries to a jawan and a local woman.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches," said the police.

Additional forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 03:42 PM IST