Updated on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 03:42 PM IST

J&K: 1 CRPF Jawan and a woman wounded after a grenade hurled at security forces

The police said militants hurled a grenade towards the headquarters of 29 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.
IANS
Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: IANS

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a woman were injured on Friday when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

The police said militants hurled a grenade towards the headquarters of 29 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.

"The grenade exploded resulting in injuries to a jawan and a local woman.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches," said the police.

Additional forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 03:42 PM IST
