JIMEX 2022: India, Japan begin joint naval drills in the Bay of Bengal

Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force helicopter-carrier Izumo, right, and Indian Navy guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri, conducting at-sea replenishment | ANI

The sixth edition of Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2022 (JIMEX 22) hosted by Indian Navy began in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

JIMEX, a series of maritime exercises that commenced in January 2012, is conducted by the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2021.

While the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ships are being led by R Adm Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four, the Indian Navy ships are led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

The Japanese warships in the exercise include JMSDF ships Izumo, a Helicopter Carrier and Takanami, a guided missile Destroyer. The Indian Navy is being represented by three indigenously designed and built warships INS Sahyadri, a guided missile frigate, and anti-submarine warfare corvettes INS Kadmatt and INS Kavaratti.

JIMEX 22 involves two phases: exercises at sea and a harbour phase at Visakhapatnam.

JIMEX-22 aims to develop a common understanding of operational procedures and enhance inter-operability through the conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises, across the entire spectrum of maritime operations. It will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies.

Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over years. JIMEX-22 will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.

