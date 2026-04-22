Jharkhand Youth Arrested For Killing Protected Wildlife, Sharing Videos For Social Media Fame |

Ranchi: A youth in Jharkhand’s Khunti district allegedly hunted and killed wild animals, including protected species, and posted videos of the acts online to gain likes and views, in what is believed to be a chilling instance highlighting the dangerous lengths people may go to for social media popularity.

The matter came to light after several such videos went viral on social media. Acting on a complaint by animal rights activists, the Forest Department registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to officials, an Instagram account had been regularly uploading videos showing a youth capturing and killing animals such as a Russell’s viper -- one of the most venomous snakes, the Indian rock python, and several protected birds. The videos also showed him cooking and consuming their meat.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, animal rights activists lodged complaints with the Khunti police and the Forest Department. Following investigations, the accused was identified as Lutar Purti, against whom a case has been registered. He has been taken into custody and questioned by the Forest Department.

Officials said several of the animals hunted by the accused are listed as protected species under wildlife laws, and hunting them constitutes a serious offence.

Meanwhile, the family members of the accused submitted an application to the Forest Department claiming that he is mentally disturbed. They said that he had fallen seriously ill after consuming snake meat and sought leniency to allow medical treatment, while tendering an apology on his behalf.

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The youth has been released from custody after furnishing a bond. His family has assured authorities that he will be produced whenever summoned for interrogation.

Reacting to the incident, activists said that treating the killing of animals as "entertainment" is extremely disturbing. Such acts, they said, are not only illegal but also signal a dangerous trend in society.

Officials said further investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken as per the law.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)