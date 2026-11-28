'Jharkhand Was Not Given As Alms': Hemant Soren Warns Centre, Sets 2050 Development Goal |

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday issued a strong message to the Centre over the state's rights and entitlements, asserting that Jharkhand was not created through charity but through generations of struggle, sacrifice and hard work.

“Jharkhand was not given to us as alms. We have nurtured it with our blood and sweat,” Soren said, warning that the state was prepared to fight every battle, whether legal or political, if its rightful dues were denied.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Jharkhand Foundation Day fortnight and the second anniversary of his government at the Khelgaon complex in Ranchi, Soren set a target of bringing the state on a par with India's developed states by 2050.

Soren Flags Development Gap, Highlights Tribal Rights

Recalling Jharkhand's 26-year journey since its formation on November 15, 2000, Soren said the state had witnessed several political ups and downs, while its development journey had started much later than that of many other states.

He stressed that accelerating development, strengthening education and employment opportunities, and building economic resilience would be essential to achieving the 2050 vision.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Jharkhand's mineral resources had contributed significantly to the economic strength of India and several other parts of the world, but its tribal and indigenous communities had not received their rightful share of the benefits.

He said the state now faced the challenge of overcoming its development deficit and ensuring that its natural wealth translated into better opportunities for its people.

Soren also paid tribute to tribal icons and freedom fighters, including Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Nilambar-Pitambar, Kartik Oraon and Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, acknowledging their contributions to the movement for a separate Jharkhand.

He said their sacrifices, along with those of countless others, had laid the foundation for the state. With many leaders of the statehood movement gradually passing from the scene, he said the responsibility of preserving their legacy had increased, particularly for the younger generation.

CM Urges Youth To Protect 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen'

Soren called upon young people to safeguard 'jal, jungle and jameen', describing them as more than just rivers, forests, hills and streams, and highlighting their importance to the lives and livelihoods of people in Jharkhand.

He urged the younger generation to contribute to the state's development while ensuring that its natural resources remained protected for future generations.

Soren Highlights Women's Empowerment, Education Initiatives

Highlighting women's economic empowerment as a key priority of his government, Soren claimed that more than 50 lakh families were receiving financial assistance of at least Rs 10,000 every month.

He added that the government was working to help people secure better prices for their products through online marketing and geographical indication (GI) tagging.

On education, the Chief Minister said efforts were underway to strengthen government schools and improve their infrastructure so that more students could move from private institutions to better-equipped public schools.

He acknowledged that the initiative was still at an early stage and required further expansion.

Soren also announced that students residing in government hostels would be provided cooked meals by the government to help them concentrate on their studies.

He said the government was working towards equipping young people with relevant skills and preparing them for employment, adding that Jharkhand had considerable potential in sports, art, culture, education and other sectors.

Jharkhand Marks 26th Foundation Day

Jharkhand Foundation Day is observed every year on November 15, commemorating the state's formation as India's 28th state in 2000 after its separation from southern Bihar under the Bihar Reorganisation Act, 2000. Ranchi serves as the state capital.

The occasion also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda and is observed nationally as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day).

At the ceremony, police officers and personnel were presented with medals for gallantry and meritorious service, while meritorious students and sportspersons were also felicitated.

Concluding his address, Soren said the 26th Foundation Day was not merely an occasion for celebration but an opportunity to renew the state's commitment to development, social justice and the protection of its rights.

He urged young people to take responsibility for Jharkhand's future and work towards ensuring that the state stands alongside India's developed states by 2050.