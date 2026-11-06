 Jharkhand Tragedy: 7 Killed, Including 3 Children & 3 Women, As Speeding 18-Wheeler Truck Runs Over People In Khunti | Video
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HomeIndiaJharkhand Tragedy: 7 Killed, Including 3 Children & 3 Women, As Speeding 18-Wheeler Truck Runs Over People In Khunti | Video

Jharkhand Tragedy: 7 Killed, Including 3 Children & 3 Women, As Speeding 18-Wheeler Truck Runs Over People In Khunti | Video

At least seven people, including three women and three children, were killed and one injured after a speeding 18-wheel truck ran over them on the Karra-Torpa main road in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday night, police said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 08:15 AM IST
Jharkhand Tragedy: 7 Killed, Including 3 Children & 3 Women, As Speeding 18-Wheeler Truck Runs Over People In Khunti | Video
Jharkhand Tragedy: 7 Killed, Including 3 Children & 3 Women, As Speeding 18-Wheeler Truck Runs Over People In Khunti | Video | X / ANI

Ranchi: At least seven people, including three children and three women, were killed and one injured after being run over by a speeding 18-wheel truck in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on the Karra-Torpa main road within the Karra police station limits on Thursday night.

"Seven people were killed, and one was injured after an uncontrolled speeding truck ran over them," Khunti SP Rishabh Garg told PTI.

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He said six people died on the spot, while one died during treatment in hospital.

Among the deceased, three were women, three children and one male, the SP added. 

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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