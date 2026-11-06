Jharkhand Tragedy: 7 Killed, Including 3 Children & 3 Women, As Speeding 18-Wheeler Truck Runs Over People In Khunti | Video | X / ANI

Ranchi: At least seven people, including three children and three women, were killed and one injured after being run over by a speeding 18-wheel truck in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident happened on the Karra-Torpa main road within the Karra police station limits on Thursday night.

"Seven people were killed, and one was injured after an uncontrolled speeding truck ran over them," Khunti SP Rishabh Garg told PTI.

Read Also Rajasthan Police & Railways Launch Probe In Railway Track Blast Near International Border

He said six people died on the spot, while one died during treatment in hospital.

Among the deceased, three were women, three children and one male, the SP added.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)