Jharkhand tense over language row, leaders threaten to launch anti-Bihari agitation

Parts of Jharkhand is tense for the last few days as Pro and anti-Bhojpuri speaking people have come into direct confrontation against each other following the statement of education minister Jagannath Mahto calling Biharis as intruders in the state of Jharkhand, while one of the founders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Suraj Mandal threatening to launch anti-Bihari agitation.

The language row started with the state government granting a second state language to Bhojpuri, Magahi and Angika and allowing the job seekers from the three language-speaking people in government jobs in Dhanbad, Bokaro and Giridih districts which have a large population with Bihar origin.

The agitation against Biharis took a turn for the worse when a group of tribal students allegedly mobbed the former MP of Giridih and senior BJP leader, Ravindra Rai and damaged his vehicle.

The Adivasi Chhatra Sangh is leading the campaign against the Bhojouri and Magahi speaking people and the Magahi, Bhojouri, Angika Manch backed by RJD (Loktantrik) are in open against Gautam Sagar Rana, a former convenor of NDA leading the Manch.

A three-member team of non_ JMM parties submitted a memorandum to the President of India in New Delhi on Tuesday demanding instructions to the Jharkhand state government to cancel the gazette notification granting second official language to Bhojouri, Angika and Magahi.

They said even in Bihar, neither of the three dialects are granted second state language as successive chief ministers in Bihar felt they were dialects and not languages.

The anti-Bihari movement leaders claim that with the three dialects from Bihar getting second language status, the rights of the local tribals and Santhalis would be affected adversely.

A large number of people had migrated to Bokaro when the steel plant was established and in Dhanbad when coal mining began. There are 72 road junctions and squares identified as Balia Mor, Chapra Mor, Ara Mor on National Highway 2 (GT Road) in Jharkhand, all established by Bhojpuri speaking people from Bihar and eastern UP.

People with Bihar origin dominate politics and economy of the region in Jharkhand and because of their money and muscle power, they dominate politics too, which is now causing tension among the new generation of Jharkhand people.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:49 PM IST