Jharkhand: Speeding vehicle mows down four in Palamu | Photo: Representative Image

Medininagar: At least four people were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Naudiha area, around 190 km from state capital Ranchi.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "As per the available report till now, four people were killed. The deceased were in a function when the four-wheeler ran over them. There are reports that most of them were children. We are trying to confirm it and waiting for more details."

