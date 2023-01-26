e-Paper Get App
The incident took place in Naudiha area, around 190 km from state capital Ranchi.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Jharkhand: Speeding vehicle mows down four in Palamu | Photo: Representative Image
Medininagar: At least four people were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday evening, police said.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "As per the available report till now, four people were killed. The deceased were in a function when the four-wheeler ran over them. There are reports that most of them were children. We are trying to confirm it and waiting for more details." 

