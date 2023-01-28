Jharkhand: Six killed in fire at Hazra hospital in Dhanbad, doctor couple among deceased

Six people, including two doctors, died after a fire broke out in Hazra hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday.

When the fire department got the information, six fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the fire.

Fire started after midnight, was brought under control in morning

The fire, which broke out at 02.30 a.m. at the second floor and soon spread to the entire hospital, could be brought under control by 10.00 a.m.

Dr Prema, Dr Vikas Hazra and four employees of the hospital who were sleeping in the residential complex of the medical facility on the second floor died.

On the basis of situation at the spot, it is being said that Dr Vikas used water and tub from the washroom but in vain.

Short circuit probable reason for fire

The firefighters rescued nine people, who were being treated at the hospital, and rushed them to Patliputra Nursing Home.

The cause of the blaze is said to be short circuit.

A fire official said the hospital did not have adequate arrangement for putting out the blaze and even anti-fire machine was also not operational.

IMA's state President A.K. Singh and district unit chief Major Chandan expressed grief over the tragedy.

CM Soren condoles death

Jharkhand Cm Hemant Soren coldoled the deaths in fire incident on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the death of 6 people, including the famous doctor couple Dr. Vikas and Dr. Prema Hazra, in the late night fire at Hazra Memorial Hospital in Dhanbad. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief," wrote CM Soren in Hindi.

(With inputs from IANS)

