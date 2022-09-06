Jharkhand: Police gun down dacoits, foil plan to loot Muthoot Finance office in Dhanbad

The police in an encounter gunned down a dacoit on Dhanbad's Bank More road and arrested two others. The dacoit with four of his acoomplices had planned to loot the Muthoot Fincorp office on the street. The incident happened on Tuesday, September 6 morning.
According to the reports the dacoits allegedly came disguised as the employees of a corporate firm and entered the premises around 10 am.
The report in Dainik Jagran stated that the accused, who were armed, approached the manager Vikram Raj and held him hostage. They tried to take away gold and money from the firm.
Another local report stated the police learnt about the theft attempt and reached the spot. They opened fire when the accused tried to run which injured two and killed one.
The police recovered three pistols from the dacoits.
