Jharkhand: Online scamming racket busted, 14 arrested in Deoghar

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
The Jharkhand Police has busted an online scamming racket and nabbed 14 cybercriminals in Deoghar district | Photo: Representative Image

The Jharkhand Police has busted an online scamming racket and nabbed 14 cybercriminals in Deoghar district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on Babhankund village in Pathradda Police Station area on Wednesday night and the 14 accused, aged between 19 and 46, were nabbed, Deoghar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad told reporters.

Fifteen mobile phones and 23 SIM cards have been seized from their possession.

Speaking about the modus operandi, the officer said that the accused used to send cashback requests on users' mobile banking applications and transfer money from their accounts through other e-wallet apps.

Besides, they also siphoned off money on the pretext of "reactivating" ATM cards.

