Jharkhand: Muslim Congress MLA pledges to build India's largest Hanuman temple in Jamtara

Ranchi: Suspended Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Irfan Ansari, has announced to build the country’s largest Hanuman Temple in his Assembly Constituency, Jamtara. He made the announcement after party’s recent victory in Karnataka Assembly polls.

Lord Hanuman was in the news during the campaign for Karnataka polls as the saffron party had urged voters to chant his name while casting their vote. This started with Congress's manifesto wherein the party had pledged to ban PFI and Bajrang Dal, if it was voted to power in the state. Responding to this, the BJP had alleged that Congress was against the devotees of Lord Hanuman.

Ansari said that his faith in Lord Hanuman increased after the party's victory in the state elections. He even offered prayers at a Hanuman temple nearby his home after the results were declared.

The Congress affiliated MLA was suspended along with two others by the party for their conspiracy to topple the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand. He was arrested with cash amounting to Rs 50 lakh in Kolkata along with the two party MLAs.

"I will sell my kidneys if I have to," said Ansari upon asking him about how he will manage funds for the temple he has pledged to make.

Karnataka CM race

Hectic parleys are on in New Delhi as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in stiff competition with state Congress president D K Shivakumar to become the CM.

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two while Shivakumar is seen taking a strong position, claiming that the assembly polls were won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

The Congress party won the Assembly polls by securing 135 seats.