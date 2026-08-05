Jharkhand: Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping Schoolgirl Lynched By Mob In Chatra

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Chatra: A man was lynched in Jharkhand's Chatra over allegations of kidnapping and raping a girl. Police have arrested eight people in connection with the lynching of the 32-year-old.

The man has been identified as Md Emroz. He had held the minor hostage inside his house for two days, according to India Today. The victim's family had been frantically searching for her but was unable to find any trace of her whereabouts.

The situation escalated on Tuesday morning when the minor finally returned home. She recounted her ordeal to her family, alleging that she had been held captive by Emroz, who also threatened to kill her.

Infuriated by the girl's accounts, a large crowd of villagers gathered and surrounded the accused's house, subsequently launching an attack on him.

Police rached the scene and managed to rescue a critically injured Emroz from the crowd and transported him to a local hospital. After receiving primary treatment, he was referred to a higher medical facility, where he succumed to his injuries. Sultan Miyan, the father of the accused, also sustained injuries during the mob's attack.

Authorities have placed the girl under protection and initiated the mandatory medical examination process. Investigators also recorded formal statements from the family members of the man.

According to local villagers Emroz had a previous rape case registered against him and had served time in jail in 2023.

Police have confirmed that the allegations regarding the minor are being thoroughly probe under due legal process. They added that further efforts are currently underway to identify and arrest other individuals involved in the mob violence. grammar check