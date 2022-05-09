Jharkhand illegal mining: ED to question IAS officer Pooja Singhal tomorrow

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal tomorrow in connection with an illegal mining case, sources told ANI.

IAS officer Pooja Singhal, the secretary of the Jharkhand mining department will be questioned by ED at the Ranchi Zonal office tomorrow in connection with raids & searches at premises linked to her & cash recovered from CA Suman Kumar's residence: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

The ED had on Sunday questioned her husband Abhishek Jha, in connection with the same case.

On Saturday, the agency arrested Charted Accountant Suman Kumar, who works for the IAS officer and her husband. Kumar is in the custody of ED for five days.

On Friday, the ED had recovered Rs 19.31 crore cash and a few incriminating documents from the premises of Kumar.

Kumar, came on the radar during the course of Investigation. He also handles the accounts of Singhal's husband.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Friday morning conducted raids at more than 18 places -- Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Muzafarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR, including Faridabad and Gurugram. The raids started early Friday and came to end at 8 p.m.

The ED had also recorded the statements of the CA after seizing the whole cash. They had to take help of the bank officials and a currency counting machine.

It is important to note that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also hold the charge of the mining ministry

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:47 PM IST