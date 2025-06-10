 Jharkhand High Court Grants Rahul Gandhi Time In Defamation Case, Directs Appearance In Chaibasa Court On August 6
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand High Court Grants Rahul Gandhi Time In Defamation Case, Directs Appearance In Chaibasa Court On August 6

Jharkhand High Court Grants Rahul Gandhi Time In Defamation Case, Directs Appearance In Chaibasa Court On August 6

During the hearing, the court questioned Gandhi’s legal counsel on his repeated absence, pointing out that the Chaibasa court had earlier issued a summons, which was ignored, prompting the issuance of a non-bailable warrant in February 2024.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi time to appear before a court in Chaibasa in connection with a defamation case.

He is now scheduled to appear in person before the MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa on August 6, instead of the earlier date of June 26, as directed by a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him.

Rahul Gandhi had recently moved the Jharkhand High Court seeking the cancellation of the NBW and an exemption from physical appearance in the case.

During the hearing, the court questioned Gandhi’s legal counsel on his repeated absence, pointing out that the Chaibasa court had earlier issued a summons, which was ignored, prompting the issuance of a non-bailable warrant in February 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI
Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter List Manipulation In Maharashtra Polls, Sparks Political Row
article-image

Responding to the court’s query, Gandhi's counsel explained that the Congress leader had prior engagements on June 26 and requested that the appearance date be deferred.

While the High Court made it clear that the NBW cannot be cancelled, it accepted the plea for an extension and directed Gandhi to appear before the Chaibasa MP-MLA Court on August 6.

The case arose from a complaint filed on July 9, 2018, by Pratap Katiyar, a resident of Chaibasa. The complaint pertains to a statement allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi during a Congress party session in 2018, where he reportedly said that “no murderer can become the national President of Congress” and that “this is possible only in the BJP,” referring to the then-BJP national President Amit Shah.

Read Also
'Masks Off': Shiva Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Backs Rahul Gandhi's Explosive Charge Of...
article-image

The complainant alleged that the remark was defamatory and sought legal action. In April 2022, the Chaibasa court issued a bailable warrant against Gandhi after no response was received. With no appearance from Gandhi, a non-bailable warrant was later issued in February 2024.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

VIDEO: Boy Kidnapped During Bhandara Reunited With Family After 10 Years; Identified By Finger Cut &...

VIDEO: Boy Kidnapped During Bhandara Reunited With Family After 10 Years; Identified By Finger Cut &...

Bihar News: Woman Asked To Donate Kidney As Dowry In Muzaffarpur

Bihar News: Woman Asked To Donate Kidney As Dowry In Muzaffarpur