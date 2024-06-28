 Jharkhand High Court Grants Bail To Ex CM Of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren In land Scam Case
Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 in the case after he had resigned as Jharkhand chief minister

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to ​​former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in the land scam case. Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 in the case after he had resigned as Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist. State transport minister Champai Soren was later appointed as his successor. The high court had on June 13 reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea.

As per a PTI report, Soren's senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury said, "Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail."

48-year-old Hemant Soren who is a politician and executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case. At the moment he is in Birsa Munda jail.

Further details awaited

