Jharkhand Family Buries Missing Man, Shocked As He Returns Home Days Later Alive | FP Photo

Ranchi: In a bizarre incident, a family mistakenly buried a ‘missing’ relative with full traditional rites only to see him return home in Jharkhand`s Khunti district, leaving both the police and the administration perplexed regarding the identity of the actual deceased person.

The relative, identified as Vishram Munda, returned home after a few days, giving a pleasant surprise to his family. Police have now launched a thorough investigation to determine who the individual was whose last rites were performed.

According to reports, the 45-year-old Vishram Munda, a resident of Patratoli village in Khunti district, left his home on May 10 to attend a wedding ceremony as he did not return home later. His family searched extensively for him, but he could not be traced.

Meanwhile, the very next day, police recovered an unidentified body from a drain. It was suspected that the body had been dumped there after the victim was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon. Upon receiving the information, Vishram Munda's relatives along with other villagers reached the post-mortem centre in Khunti the following day and identified the body as that of Vishram Munda. The physique and facial features of the deceased bore a striking resemblance to Vishram Munda. After completing the necessary legal formalities, police handed the body over to the relatives. Subsequently, in accordance with local social traditions, the funeral rites were performed, and the body was buried.

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The story, however, took a dramatic turn a few days after the burial, when Vishram Munda suddenly arrived at his daughter's rented residence in Khunti. He told his relatives that he had gone to Ramgarh without informing anyone.

On the other hand, police are making efforts to establish the true identity of the unidentified body that was buried under the mistaken belief that it was Vishram Munda. DSP Varun Rajak stated that legal proceedings in the case were being initiated once again. Police will try to ascertain the true identity of the deceased based on DNA testing and other evidence, so that the information can be conveyed to their actual next of kin, he added.