Jharkhand: Delhi HC issues notice on plea filed by JMM MP Shibu Soren

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on the petition moved by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren and stayed proceedings before Lokpal against him in the DA case till the next date of hearing.

Soren has challenged the proceedings and order of prelim inquiry to CBI on grounds of jurisdiction.

