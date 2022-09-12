Jharkhand: Delhi HC issues notice on plea filed by JMM MP Shibu Soren

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on the petition moved by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren and stayed proceedings before Lokpal against him in the DA case till the next date of hearing.
Soren has challenged the proceedings and order of prelim inquiry to CBI on grounds of jurisdiction.
(This is a developing story...)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)