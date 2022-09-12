e-Paper Get App
Jharkhand: Delhi HC issues notice on plea filed by JMM MP Shibu Soren

Soren has challenged the proceedings & order of prelim inquiry to CBI on grounds of jurisdiction.

Updated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on the petition moved by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren and stayed proceedings before Lokpal against him in the DA case till the next date of hearing.

(This is a developing story...)

