Jharkhand: Congress unhappy after JMM names Mahua Maji as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls; here's all you need to know

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur | ANI Photo

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday named senior leader Mahua Maji as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

Maji's name was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also JMM's executive president.

Addressing a press meet at his official residence, Soren said that he zeroed in on Maji's name after holding discussions in this regard with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

However, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said the announcement was not in line with the talks that happened in Delhi between Sonia Gandhi and Hemant Soren. Thakur said the party's Jharkhand in-charge will come tomorrow and then they will tell what their stand is.

"It's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) decision. We've made our party high command aware of it. Our Jharkhand in-charge will come tomorrow & then we will tell what is our stand & what we'll do," said Rajesh Thakur.

"I think there is a contradiction between today's decision and the talks that happened in Delhi (between CM Hemant Soren and Sonia Gandhi)," he added.

On Sunday, Soren had indicated that his party and the Congress had buried their differences over a Rajya Sabha seat up for grabs in the state. The Jharkhand Chief Minister had said he held an “extensive” discussion with the Congress president. “There is a consensus that the coalition will have one candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat,” he added.