Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Mother Rupi Soren Dies At 80 In Ranchi Hospital | IANS

Ranchi, Oct 7: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mother Rupi Soren died at a private hospital here on Wednesday evening, an official of the medical establishment said.

She was 80.

The wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder and former CM, the late Shibu Soren, was in critical condition and on ventilator support.

"CM Hemant Soren's mother Rupi Soren, who was admitted here, passed away around 8.30 pm. She was admitted to the hospital on September 18 with breathing difficulty," Director of Hill View Hospital and Research Centre, Dr Nitesh Priya, told PTI.

Rupi Soren was critical

Rupi Soren was critical with multiple complications.

"She was put on ventilator support on Wednesday," he added.

Dr Priya said a team of doctors was constantly monitoring her health condition.

The CM had earlier in the day visited the hospital.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Rupi Soren, mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren died at a Ranchi hospital while undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. She was hospitalized since September 8(Visuals from hospital) https://t.co/TIEyYCxjRY — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

Leaders express condolences

BJP leader and former CM Champai Soren, who was a close aide of Shibu Soren, condoled Rupi Soren's death.

"The sad news of the passing of Smt Rupi Soren ji, wife of the late Shibu Soren ji, has left my heart in pain. Many events and memories from the time of the Jharkhand movement are flashing before my eyes. May Marang Buru (the supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family," Champai Soren said in a social media post.

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato also expressed grief over Rupi Soren's death.

Electoral and public life

Rupi Soren had in 1999 contested the polls to Dumka Lok Sabha seat, then in undivided Bihar, but lost to senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi by a narrow margin of less than 5,000 votes.

She did not contest any elections after that and devoted her life to taking care of her husband till he died in August last year.

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Received Shibu Soren's Padma Bhushan

Earlier this year, she had received Padma Bhushan on behalf of her husband, who was conferred the award posthumously at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a poignant moment, President Droupadi Murmu had stepped down from the stage to present the award to Rupi Soren, who attended the ceremony in a wheelchair.

She had also participated in the swearing-in ceremony of her son as the chief minister.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)