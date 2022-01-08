Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana Soren, their two children test positive for Covid-19: Report

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's full family has tested positive for COVID-19. Cm's wife wife Kalpana Soren, their two children tested positive for Covid-19. claimed report.

Earlier,Jharkhand health minister again tested COVID positive Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, following which he went into home isolation.

He had contracted the disease in August 2020 after a cabinet meeting, following which the council of ministers of Chief Minister Hemant Soren went into isolation.

"I have once again tested positive for COVID-19 while discharging my duty. I was not feeling well for the past few days and got tested, the report of which returned positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days must get tested. I have isolated myself at home," Gupta tweeted in Hindi.

Gupta is now feeling well but he has isolated himself at his Jamshedpur residence, a statement issued by his camp office here said.

He also urged the masses to maintain the COVID protocols issued by the government, it added.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:06 PM IST