 Jharkhand Bus Accident: 3 Nepalese Kanwariyas Killed, 10 Injured As Pilgrim Bus Rams Stationary Vehicle In Koderma | Video
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HomeIndiaJharkhand Bus Accident: 3 Nepalese Kanwariyas Killed, 10 Injured As Pilgrim Bus Rams Stationary Vehicle In Koderma | Video

Jharkhand Bus Accident: 3 Nepalese Kanwariyas Killed, 10 Injured As Pilgrim Bus Rams Stationary Vehicle In Koderma | Video

At least three Nepalese kanwariyas were killed and 10 injured after a bus carrying 45 pilgrims rammed into a stationary vehicle in Koderma, Jharkhand, around 4:30 am on Friday. The accident occurred at Pokhradih in Satgawan. The pilgrims were returning to Nepal after visiting Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar and Basukinath Dham in Dumka.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 14, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Jharkhand Bus Accident: 3 Nepalese Kanwariyas Killed, 10 Injured As Pilgrim Bus Rams Stationary Vehicle In Koderma | Video
Jharkhand Bus Accident: 3 Nepalese Kanwariyas Killed, 10 Injured As Pilgrim Bus Rams Stationary Vehicle In Koderma | Video | X / @Santosh53172026

Koderma: At least three 'kanwariyas' from Nepal were killed and 10 others were injured when a bus carrying the pilgrims rammed into a stationary vehicle in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place at Pokhradih in Satgawan police station area around 4.30 am, an officer said.

"At least three 'kanwariyas' were killed and 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital," Satgawan police station in-charge Bablu Kumar told PTI.

He said the bus carrying 45 pilgrims from Nepal was returning to the Himalayan country after the devotees offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar district and visited Basukinath Dham in Dumka. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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