Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: India Bloc Files Complaint Against Himanta Biswa Sarma For 'Inflammatory' Remarks, Assam CM Responds

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Leaders of the INDIA bloc filed a complaint with Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of delivering inflammatory and divisive speeches at a recent election rally.

During his November 1 speech in Sarath, Sarma allegedly made controversial remarks, saying, “Those people will vote in one place, but our Hindus will vote half here and half there,” and suggesting that the current government welcomes infiltrators because a 'special community will vote for them.'

The INDIA bloc’s letter to the CEO claimed that Sarma’s language was 'divisive and hateful,' aiming to provoke communal divisions. They argued his rhetoric cast Muslim minorities in a negative light, painting them as infiltrators and exploiting social divisions for political gain.

Aiming To Create Communal Discord

According to the complaint, Sarma’s words aim to create communal discord and disrupt the social harmony of Jharkhand ahead of the elections. The bloc provided recordings as evidence, including statements allegedly accusing the Jharkhand government of supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The bloc also stated that such divisive tactics harm democratic processes, violating the constitutional values and Supreme Court rulings on hate speech.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Responds

Responding to the complaint, Sarma questioned the INDIA bloc’s motives, asking, “Why complain against me? Why are they hurt when I speak against infiltrators?” He defended his statements, clarifying that discussing Hindus didn’t mean he was targeting Muslims, stating, “India is a Hindu civilisation, and speaking about protecting them is positive…”

In a related incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta, a candidate from the Hussainabad seat, filed a separate complaint in court. Mehta accused Sarma of disturbing communal harmony after Sarma suggested at a Hussainabad rally that if the BJP gained power, they would upgrade the Palamu district sub-division to a district named after Lord Ram or Krishna.

As Jharkhand’s Assembly elections approach, with voting set for November 13 and 20 across 81 seats, these complaints reflect the tensions in the lead-up. The INDIA bloc’s complaint and the accusations from BSP leaders add to the scrutiny of Sarma’s speeches, fueling an already intense political climate in the state.