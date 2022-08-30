Jharkhand: Acid attack victim from Chatra to be airlifted to Delhi

Acid Attack | Representative

Taking lessons from the lapses in treatment of Dumka minor girl, Ankita Kumari, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday decided to airlift the Chatra acid attack victim, Kajal tomorrow to Delhi for better treatment.

The minor girl from Chatra was subjected to a heinous acid attack on August 5 and is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, where Ankita died on Sunday. The RIMS Medical Board headed by the Medical Superintendent, referred 17-year-old Kajal for better treatment in Delhi immediately.

Necessary arrangements in this regard are being undertaken by the Deputy Commissioner, Ranchi, to shift the girl to Delhi at the earliest, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

CM Soren ordered an air ambulance for the acid victim.

The Deputy Commissioner of Chatra, Abu Imran, said that the accused involved in the heinous crime, Sandeep Bharati, was arrested on the day of the incident and necessary legal procedures started. Health Minister, Banna Gupta visited the burns ward of RIIMS and assured treatment at government cost.