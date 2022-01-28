Jharkhand: 2 minors found dead in field with eyes gouged out in Pakur

In a horrific incident, two minors were found dead in a field in Jharkhand's Pakur with their eyes gouged out, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Ambadih village under Amrapara police station area in the district on Thursday night.

"Bodies of a minor girl and boy of a family were found in a field in the village. Their eyes had been gouged out," SP, Pakur, Hrudeep P Janardhanan told PTI.

He said the girl is aged around 12 years and the boy 10 years.

"The police is investigating all angles, including personal enmity. A relative has been detained and is being interrogated in this connection," the SP said.

A case has been lodged based on the father's statement.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maheshpur, Navneet Anthony Hembram, said the family members have stated that the relative had called the minors to his home on Thursday evening.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:18 PM IST