JEE, NEET and Class 12 board exams: Here's what various stakeholders have to say

The education sector is divided on the government's plan to conduct the Class 12 board exams in a different format amid a growing call from a section of students and parents for their cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While many argued that the exams are "crucial and an alternative assessment will not be able to do justice", others said "wellbeing" of students and teachers should be priority in such an extraordinary situation.

The Union Education Ministry, after a high-level meeting on Sunday, said there is a broad consensus among states to conduct the exams and that a final decision will be announced by June 1.

National Students' Union of India president Neeraj Kundan said, "Conducting exams for these 19 subjects could be equally dangerous as it would have been for all the subjects and considering the present conditions in the country this is not the risk which the Modi government should take. Risking lives of the students is certainly the last thing this government should do." Anubha Srivastava Sahai, President of India Wide Parents Association, said, "Complete chaos in India due to no unanimous decision regarding board exams. It's all pre-planned. They have plans to conduct it in July as they could not make arrangements for online exam and internal assessment it's their failure." Ashok Pandey, Director of Ahlcon Group of Schools, said, "Exams are important but in extraordinary situations, empathy, concern for wellbeing should precede efforts to conduct exams." RC Jain, President of Delhi State Public Schools' Management Association, said, "We are ready to conduct exams. It is unfair of the Delhi government to use vaccination as an excuse for not conducting the exams. The exams are crucial and an alternative assessment will not be able to do justice." At Sunday's meeting, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government is not in favour of the options being explored by CBSE to conduct the exams and going ahead with the process without vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake.