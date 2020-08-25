JEE, NEET 2020: Twitter requests PM Modi to postpone entrance exams; trends #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET

The National Testing Agency is all set to hold Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) from September 1 to 6 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.

As the date of the exam is coming closer, the outrage on social media for the postponement of exams is also increasing day by day.

Today #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET started to trend on Twitter as Twitterati requested PM Narendra Modi to postpone entrance exams - JEE and NEET which are to be held in September.

As the COVID-19 cases surged in the country, several pleas were filed in the Supreme Court against the notification of conducting JEE and NEET in September. On 17 August, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of these exams. The top court has said that the year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

Earlier on August 22, when the news about it broke in Twitter saw the hashtag #ResignNishankPokhriyal trend. And today, netizens are requesting PM Modi to intervene and postpone the exams.

Check out the reactions here: