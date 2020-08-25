JEE, NEET 2020: Twitter requests PM Modi to postpone entrance exams; trends #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET

The National Testing Agency is all set to hold Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) from September 1 to 6 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.
As the date of the exam is coming closer, the outrage on social media for the postponement of exams is also increasing day by day.
Today #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET started to trend on Twitter as Twitterati requested PM Narendra Modi to postpone entrance exams - JEE and NEET which are to be held in September.
As the COVID-19 cases surged in the country, several pleas were filed in the Supreme Court against the notification of conducting JEE and NEET in September. On 17 August, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of these exams. The top court has said that the year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.
Earlier on August 22, when the news about it broke in Twitter saw the hashtag #ResignNishankPokhriyal trend. And today, netizens are requesting PM Modi to intervene and postpone the exams.
Check out the reactions here:
As per the public notices issued by NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET-UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.
Earlier, to mark their protest, students used hashtags like #SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid, #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET, #PostponeNEET, #ResignRameshPokhriyal.
Many politicians are also supporting the cause and have demanded the postponement of JEE and NEET. On August 23, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and posted: “GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution.”
Along with Rahul Gandhi, several leaders like MP and National President Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan, the opposition leader in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP from BJP Subramanian Swamy and Priyanka Gandhi are supporting the cause.
In addition to this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray yesterday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone JEE, NEET and that are scheduled to be held in September.
DMK chief MK Stalin also joined the chorus against holding the NEET, JEE 2020 exams amidst the ongoing pandemic. Yesterday Stalin wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, requesting him to postpone the exams till the COVID-19 situation improves.
A day earlier, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had also demanded the same.
Recently, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also urged the centre to rethink the decision to hold the exams and "make the alternate arrangement".
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)