JEE mains 2021: Exams dates, application form, paper pattern and everything else you need to know

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 application forms were released by the National Testing Agency, NTA yesterday – December 16, 2020.
JEE mains in 4 session
The Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021.
The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.
Exam will be conducted in 13 languages
For the first time ever, the examination for admission into engineering institutions in the country will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.
Best of four sessions NTA scores
The candidates would not have to appear in all four sessions. If they did, however, decide to appear in more than one session, then the best of their four sessions NTA scores would be considered in the ranking.
Paper pattern
The question paper will contain 90 questions, in which the candidate will have to attempt a total of 75. The choice will be given in Section B (numerical), which will not have any negative marking.
Online mode
The 'Online' mode will be available for candidates only between December 16 to January 16, while the fees can be paid online by January 17. Fees can be paid for all 4 sessions at the same time.
Why is government conducting the exam in 4 sessions?
The JEE Mains Examination-2021 is being conducted in four sessions to give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt.
In case a candidate has a Board Examination in a particular month or is unable to appear due to COVID-19, the candidate had the option of choosing a different month to take the exam.
This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year.
Steps to apply online
Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on - 'Apply for JEE mains' 2021 link at the bottom of the page
Fill Online Application Form
Upload Scanned Photo and Signature
Pay Examination Fee
Important instructions
Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) 2021 through “Online” mode only between 16.12.2020 (Wednesday) to 16.01.2021 (Saturday).
The fees can be paid online upto 17.01.2021 (Sunday).
Fees can be paid for all 4 Session(s) (February/March/April/May) at the same time.
However, it can be taken forward to another Session. In case a candidate does not want to appear in the Session for which fee has already been paid, it will be refunded by NTA, provided the request is received during the application process of the Session from which the candidate wants to withdraw.
