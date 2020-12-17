JEE mains 2021: Exams dates, application form, paper pattern and everything else you need to know

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 application forms were released by the National Testing Agency, NTA yesterday – December 16, 2020.

JEE mains in 4 session

The Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021.

The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.

Exam will be conducted in 13 languages

For the first time ever, the examination for admission into engineering institutions in the country will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Best of four sessions NTA scores

The candidates would not have to appear in all four sessions. If they did, however, decide to appear in more than one session, then the best of their four sessions NTA scores would be considered in the ranking.

Paper pattern

The question paper will contain 90 questions, in which the candidate will have to attempt a total of 75. The choice will be given in Section B (numerical), which will not have any negative marking.

Online mode

The 'Online' mode will be available for candidates only between December 16 to January 16, while the fees can be paid online by January 17. Fees can be paid for all 4 sessions at the same time.