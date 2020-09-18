JEE Main 2020: NTA announces Paper 2 results on jeemain.nta.nic.in; click here for more details

On Friday, National Testing Agency (NTA) declared results for the JEE Main 2020 - Paper 2 - B.Arch and B.Planning.
The result is now live on JEE's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can also check the answer key for Paper 2 here.
The exam for B.Arch and B.Planning was conducted on September 1 and in January.
Candidates who have appeared both, January and September exams may note that the best score will be considered.
Steps to download the result:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Fill in your credentials and login
The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future references
