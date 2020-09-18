JEE Main 2020: NTA announces Paper 2 results on jeemain.nta.nic.in; click here for more details

On Friday, National Testing Agency (NTA) declared results for the JEE Main 2020 - Paper 2 - B.Arch and B.Planning.

The result is now live on JEE's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also check the answer key for Paper 2 here.

The exam for B.Arch and B.Planning was conducted on September 1 and in January.

Candidates who have appeared both, January and September exams may note that the best score will be considered.

Steps to download the result: