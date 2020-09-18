India

Updated on

JEE Main 2020: NTA announces Paper 2 results on jeemain.nta.nic.in; click here for more details

By FPJ Web Desk

ANI

On Friday, National Testing Agency (NTA) declared results for the JEE Main 2020 - Paper 2 - B.Arch and B.Planning.

The result is now live on JEE's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also check the answer key for Paper 2 here.

The exam for B.Arch and B.Planning was conducted on September 1 and in January.

Candidates who have appeared both, January and September exams may note that the best score will be considered.

Steps to download the result:

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

  • A new page will appear on the display screen

  • Fill in your credentials and login

  • The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the results and take its print out for future references

