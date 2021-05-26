JEE Advanced postponed

ronald.rodrigues@fpj.co.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, which was sche­duled on July 3, 2021, has been postponed due to Covid-19 surge, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur said on Wednesday. The revised date will be announced later, it said.

IIT Kharagpur posted a notice on its official website, stating, “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to Covid-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021, which was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of exam will be announced at an appropriate time.”

This year, JEE Advanced, the competitive test for admissions to the IITs, is slated to be conducted by IIT Kharagpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). Initially, the exam, which is generally conducted in May or June was deferred to July. The eligibility criteria of scoring 75% marks has been waived so the students are not burdened. Earlier in January 2021, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “To ease the academic burden of students, we have scrapped the eligibility criteria of scoring 75% aggregate marks in Class 12. It will enable more students to appear in the entrance and seek admissions to IITs.”