JEE Advanced postponed

ronald.rodrigues@fpj.co.in
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, which was scheduled on July 3, 2021, has been postponed due to Covid-19 surge, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur said on Wednesday. The revised date will be announced later, it said.
IIT Kharagpur posted a notice on its official website, stating, “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to Covid-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021, which was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of exam will be announced at an appropriate time.”
This year, JEE Advanced, the competitive test for admissions to the IITs, is slated to be conducted by IIT Kharagpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). Initially, the exam, which is generally conducted in May or June was deferred to July. The eligibility criteria of scoring 75% marks has been waived so the students are not burdened. Earlier in January 2021, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “To ease the academic burden of students, we have scrapped the eligibility criteria of scoring 75% aggregate marks in Class 12. It will enable more students to appear in the entrance and seek admissions to IITs.”
Class XII students write to CJI against offline papers
New Delhi: As many as 300 students of Class XII on Tuesday sent a letter petition to CJI NV Ramana to quash the decision of the CBSE to conduct physical examination amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The students asked the court to direct the Centre to provide alternative assessment scheme to the students.
This comes days after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached a consensus on conduct of board exams.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)