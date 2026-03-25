JD(U) Moves To Oust Its Own MP Girdhari Yadav Over Anti-Party Campaigning For Son | IANS

Patna: In an unusual move, JD (U) has submitted a notice to Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, seeking the disqualification of its own MP, Girdhari Yadav.

The notice, submitted by JD (U) leader in Lok Sabha, Dileshwar Kamait, seeks Yadav`s disqualification from the lower house on the ground that he indulged in anti-party activities.

Former JD (U) national president and union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh said that the move to disqualify Yadav was taken in view of his decision to campaign for his son, Chanakya Prakash Ranjan, contesting election on an RJD ticket from Belhari in the last assembly election. Ranjan was defeated by JD (U) candidate Manoj Yadav in the polls.

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"The decision was not taken by us, the decision was taken by those (Girdhari Yadav) who fielded their son on an RJD ticket in the assembly elections, and he (Yadav) himself campaigned for the election. On that basis, our parliamentary leader Dileshwar Kamait has submitted the application, now the Speaker will consider it," Lalan Singh told the media.

Meanwhile, Girdhari said that he would present his stand before the speaker if formally questioned. "I will answer when I am questioned by the speaker. I don't know what Dileshwar Kamait has said. I have no such record for any anti-party activity," he remarked.

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Earlier in July 2025, Girdhari Yadav was issued a show-cause notice by JD (U) for making public statements against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which the party said went against its official stance and caused embarrassment.

In the notice sent to Yadav, the party reminded him that JD (U) had consistently supported the Election Commission of India and the use of EVMs, both when it was part of the INDIA bloc and now as a member of the NDA. Girdhari Yadav has been elected to Lok Sabha Sabha four times, winning two times in 2024 and 2019 on JD (U) ticket, in 2004 on RJD ticket and in 1996 on Janata Dal ticket.