Jay Singh Rathore Arrested By Agra Police For Allegedly Faking 12-Year-Old Sister’s Eye Illness To Raise Rs 1.5 Lakh

Agra Police have arrested a man accused of allegedly fabricating medical documents and raising funds online by falsely claiming that his 12-year-old sister was suffering from a serious eye condition.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Agra Police Commissionerate said a complaint was received against Ajayveer Singh alias Jai Singh Rathore, who allegedly claimed on social media that his minor sister was suffering from glaucoma or vitreous haemorrhage. Police alleged that he prepared forged documents purportedly related to her eye treatment and obtained money from the public through crowdfunding.

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The Bah police station took cognisance of the complaint, registered a case under relevant sections based on a written report and arrested the accused, the police said. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The arrest follows a controversy that erupted on social media earlier this week over a fundraiser seeking money for the alleged treatment of a 12-year-old girl. Rathore had claimed that his sister was at risk of losing her eyesight and had shared documents purportedly showing medical reports, prescriptions and treatment estimates from Delhi-based Shroff Eye Centre.

The hospital subsequently issued a public warning, stating that someone had allegedly created a fake patient record, prescription and estimate using its letterheads and was approaching individuals and NGOs for financial assistance.

Rathore had reportedly claimed that more than Rs 1.5 lakh was collected before he removed the payment details. During subsequent discussions on X Spaces, he allegedly said he had made a mistake and claimed he was returning the money to donors.

The police action now places the controversy under formal criminal investigation, with authorities proceeding against Rathore over the alleged fabrication of documents and crowdfunding.