Japanese University To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis

Koyasan University in Japan has revealed its decision to bestow an honorary doctorate upon Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, acknowledging his commendable efforts in water conservation through the Jalayukta Shivar initiative and his contributions towards social equality in the state. The announcement was made by Koyasan University President Ryusho Soeda during Fadnavis' recent visit to the town on Tuesday.

As part of his five-day tour in Japan, Fadnavis visited Koyasan, where the esteemed university disclosed its intention to present him with an honorary doctorate. The formal conferral is expected to take place during the proposed visit of Japanese officials, including President Soeda, to India.

This, however, is not the first time that a Japanese university has announced an honorary doctorate for the BJP leader.

In 2018, Devendra Fadnavis became the inaugural Indian recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Osaka City University, Japan, in recognition of his contributions to Maharashtra's socio-economic advancement. At that time, the 120-year-old university had previously granted this esteemed honor to only 10 individuals of global distinction.

