Japan includes Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in list of recognised vaccines to facilitate travel from India

Japan has included Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India, said the Embassy of India in Japan on Thursday.

"Government of Japan includes the indigenously developed and manufactured COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech of India, as one of the recognised vaccines for 1st and 2nd dose with effect from 10 April 2022 to further facilitate travel from India to Japan," Embassy of India in Japan tweeted.

Other than Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Japan also recognises Pfizer's Comirnaty, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria, Covid-19 vaccine by Moderna and Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, a recent ICMR study has shown that breakthrough cases after full vaccination with Covaxin have shown a significant increase in the immune response against coronavirus variants of concern -- Beta, Delta and Omicron.

Individuals who recovered from Covid also showed significant immunity boost post-vaccination with Covaxin but lower than the breakthrough cases.

However, those who had taken two doses of Covaxin had very low neutralizing titres demonstrating the waning immunity after three months of the second dose of Covaxin, the study showed.

"The study highlights the significance of administering a booster dose or precaution dose of Covid vaccine as it provides better protection against the disease," Dr Pragya Yadav, a senior scientist at NIV Pune and the lead investigator of the study, told news agency PTI.

The findings of the study, conducted in February this year after isolating the Omicron variant, have been published in the Journal of Infection on April 5.

"The impact of the third wave of the pandemic in India, caused by Omicron, triggered us to study the effectiveness of Covaxin against this variant. We assessed the sera of naïve, recovered and breakthrough cases vaccinated with Covaxin for its neutralising ability against Omicron and other variants," she stated.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:13 PM IST