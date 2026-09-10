Jantar Mantar Protest: UP ACP Suspended Over Notice To Student Despite SC Direction

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended ACP (Executive Magistrate), Greater Noida III, Dr Ravi Shankar Mishra, for issuing a notice to student Akshat Tripathi despite a Supreme Court direction restraining authorities from taking action against those who participated in a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

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The state government has informed the Supreme Court about the action taken against the officer. Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna has also ordered an inquiry into the circumstances under which the notice was issued.

The Supreme Court had reportedly directed that no action be taken against young people who participated in the Kakroach Janta Party (CJP) protest held at Jantar Mantar between July 20 and 25. The demonstration was organised over the alleged paper leak issue and was attended by thousands of youths from across the country.

However, on September 4, Mishra issued Tripathi, a student of Gautam Buddha University from Jhansi, a notice seeking a bond of Rs 5 lakh in connection with apprehensions of breach of peace. The notice was withdrawn the following day after authorities took note of the Supreme Court's position.

The notice was issued based on a report by Sub-Inspector Shiva Pandey of Ecotech-1 police station. The report alleged that Tripathi had brought other university students to the protest and was spreading statements against the government that could incite them and potentially disturb public order.

DGP Krishna said the inquiry would determine why the notice was issued despite the Supreme Court's order and identify those responsible.