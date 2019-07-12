Janmashtami in Mathura should be celebrated like Deepotsav in Ayodhya: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday said that Janmashtami in Mathura should be celebrated like 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya. Ramnavami in Ayodhya and Navratri in Vindhyachal should be celebrated the same way, he said in a meeting with the Braj Teerth Development Board here.

"If you will be able to make this happen then all these events will be able to gain global recognition and tourists from all over the world will be attracted towards them. And this will boost the tourism in Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister said. He said all the development projects should be completed within time, maintaining the quality and standard. "All the places related to Lord Krishna should be well lit and halogen lights should be replaced with LED lights. For environment conservation, plastic should be completely banned from these places," Adityanath said.

During the meeting, a discussion was also held for overall development of Vindhyachal on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath. Around two dozen projects are underway in the region and the chief minister has directed officers to complete them before November. UP Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey, vice president of the Braj Teerth Development Board Shailja Kant Mishra, ACS Tourism Awanish Awasthi and officers of other departments concerned were present in the meeting.