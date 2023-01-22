Janata Party: The consolidated opposition which defeated Indira Gandhi and gave first non-Congress government to India

Twitter/jagdishshetty

Janata Party, a political party comprising of various opposition groups, was formed on 23 January 1977, 46 years ago on this day. The party was formed as a coalition of several smaller parties, including the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Bharatiya Lok Dal, the Congress (O), and the Socialist Party. The party was formed in response to the Emergency, a period of authoritarian rule imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The party was led by Jayaprakash Narayan, a veteran freedom fighter and political leader.

Janata Party emerged in the aftermath of national emergency

The Janata Party was formed on the belief that the Indian people needed a new political alternative that would restore democracy and civil liberties, which had been suspended during the Emergency. The party campaigned on a platform of anti-corruption, anti-communalism, and pro-poor policies. They promised to work towards the upliftment of the marginalized sections of society and to restore the freedoms and rights of the people.

The Janata Party's formation was a significant event in Indian politics. It marked the first time that a coalition of parties had come together to form a single entity. This was seen as a significant step towards the consolidation of the opposition parties and a challenge to the ruling Congress Party. The party's formation also marked a shift in Indian politics towards coalition governments, which would become the norm in the years to come.

Janata Party defeated Indira Gandhi in 1977

In the 1977 general elections, the Janata Party emerged victorious, winning 295 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament. Morarji Desai, the leader of the party, became the Prime Minister of India. The Janata Party's victory was seen as a historic moment in Indian politics, as it marked the first time that the Congress Party had been defeated in a general election.

However, the Janata Party's government was short-lived. The party was plagued by internal conflicts and failed to deliver on many of its promises. The government was dissolved in 1979, and the Congress Party returned to power in the 1980 elections.

Despite its brief tenure, the Janata Party's formation and victory in the 1977 elections had a lasting impact on Indian politics. It marked a turning point in the country's political history, and the party's ideals of democracy, civil liberties, and social justice continue to inspire political movements in India today.