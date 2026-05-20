Jan Aushadhi Centres Staying Open Amid Chemists’ Strike Against E-Pharmacy Push Is a 'Very Positive Step': BJD MP Sasmit Patra | Video | X / ANI

New Delhi: BJD MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday said it was a "very positive step" that Jan Aushadhi centres and some chemist shops remained operational despite the nationwide strike called by chemists against e-pharmacy operations.

Speaking to ANI here, Patra said the government should engage with chemists' associations and work towards ensuring that offline pharmacies are not adversely affected by e-commerce platforms.

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"Despite the bandh call today on chemist shops in protest to the growing dominance of the e-commerce pharmacies, many Jan Aushadhi centres as well as other chemist shops staying open is a very positive step...the govt needs to engage with the chemists' associations and organisations and find a way by which the chemist shops don't get adversely impacted by the e-commerce pharmacies," he said.

The remarks come amid a 24-hour nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against alleged unregulated e-pharmacy operations, deep discounts and unverified online sale of prescription medicines.

Several medical shops and pharmacies remained closed in parts of the country, including Gujarat's Rajkot and Maharashtra's Pune, where visuals showed shutters down at several stores as chemists joined the protest.

Earlier, AIOCD National President JS Shinde termed the current online sale of medicines in the country as "entirely unlawful and illegal."

The organisation has demanded cancellation of Notification GSR 817, withdrawal of Notification GSR 220 introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a fresh regulatory framework for medicine sales.

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The protest also highlighted concerns over deep discounts being offered by online medicine platforms, with offline chemists seeking higher margins under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) if such discounts continue.

Despite the strike, the AIOCD had said emergency medicines would remain available throughout the protest period.

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Meanwhile, Patra also welcomed the growing strategic and cultural partnership between India and Italy following the joint op-ed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Both the premiers of India and Italy signing and writing a common statement relating to the shared values and culture between India and Italy is a welcome step. India and Italy have a lot in common in terms of our shared values and our intent for the good of our people," Patra said.

"And this cooperation between India and Italy will go a long way in terms of strengthening further cooperation on many strategic areas of common interest," he added.

In their joint op-ed titled "Italy and India: A Strategic Partnership for the Indo-Mediterranean," PM Modi and Meloni outlined plans to deepen cooperation in trade, technology, clean energy, defence, artificial intelligence and connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)