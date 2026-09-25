Jamui Minor Molestation Case: Victim Girl's Mother Lauds CM Samrat Choudhary's Efforts, Says 'He Told Us That Our Daughter Is Like His Child' |

Patna: The mother of the minor girl allegedly molested and assaulted in Bihar's Jamui has praised the state government's action in the case, saying the accused were arrested within 24–48 hours. She also thanked Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for assuring the family of her daughter's safety and education.

#WATCH | Jamui molestation case | Patna, Bihar: Mother of the victim girl says, "Action has been taken within 24-48 hours. First, 3 accused were nabbed, and then the main perpetrator was caught following an encounter. I am satisfied with the action taken by the Govt. CM had… pic.twitter.com/arM1WVUlnG — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

The victim's parents met Choudhary in Patna on Thursday, where the Chief Minister assured them of support and safety for their daughter. The mother said she was satisfied with the action taken so far and recalled that Choudhary told the family that their daughter was 'like his daughter'.

“Action has been taken within 24–48 hours. First, three accused were nabbed and then the main perpetrator was caught following an encounter. I am satisfied with the action taken by the government,” the victim's mother said.

She added that the Chief Minister had assured the family of her daughter's safety, education and other support. “It felt good to meet him,” she said, adding that what happened to her daughter should not happen to anyone else. The victim's mother said the accused should face strict action and called for measures to deter others from committing similar offences.

The case relates to an alleged incident in Jamui in which a Class 10 girl and a teenage boy were reportedly stopped, harassed and assaulted while returning from coaching classes on September 19. A video of the incident was later circulated on social media.

The alleged main accused, Nandan Yadav, was arrested after he sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during a police encounter on Tuesday. Another accused, Hare Ram Yadav, was also apprehended after reportedly suffering a leg injury while attempting to flee.

The arrests took the total number of accused held in the case to five at the time, with seven suspects identified by police. Cops identified Nandan from the viral footage and had launched raids to trace those involved. A Special Investigation Team was also formed to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police have also taken action against people who circulated the video while allegedly revealing the identity of the minor victim. Around 120 social media profiles were identified, and cases were registered under provisions of the POCSO Act, Information Technology Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Police have also been working to remove the footage from social media platforms and prevent its further circulation.