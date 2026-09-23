Jamui Groping Probe Leads Police To Accused’s Father, Wanted For 23 Years

The investigation into the alleged groping of a minor girl in Bihar’s Jamui has led police to a decades-old murder case, with the father of one of the accused arrested after being identified as a wanted suspect.

Police arrested Nandan Yadav in connection with the alleged assault of a Class 10 boy and groping of his minor female friend on a road in Jamui. During verification of his antecedents and interrogation, investigators discovered that his father, Ganori Yadav, was wanted in a 2003 double-murder case.

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According to police, DP Yadav and Pune Yadav were killed on April 3, 2003, in Pratappur village following a business dispute. The victims’ mother had named Ganori Yadav as an accused. He had allegedly remained absconding for more than two decades before being arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Nandan was later shot in the leg when police allegedly foiled his attempt to escape custody.

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Five people have so far been arrested in the groping case, while two minors have also been detained. Another accused, Hareram Yadav, was allegedly slapped by a lawyer during his court appearance.

Locals claimed that the accused had a history of harassing women visiting the area and alleged that anti-social elements frequently gathered near Madwa mountain.