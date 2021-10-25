e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:13 PM IST

Jammu & Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Houseboat Festival organized by Department of Tourism

The minister arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir
PTI
J&K's houseboat festival | Photo: Representative

J&K's houseboat festival | Photo: Representative

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a Houseboat Festival organised by the Department of Tourism of Jammu and Kashmir at the famous Dal Lake here, officials said.

The minister also witnessed a musical fountain and laser show, that, he said, was "a mesmerizing experience". The Houseboat Festival has been organised as part of the 'Iconic Week' festival celebrating the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Shah was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh.

Later, Shah took to Twitter to share pictures of the event. "It was a mesmerising experience to watch the musical fountain and laser show at Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake. Also inaugurated the 'Houseboat Festival' organised by the J&K Tourism," Shah said in a tweet.

The minister arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, Shah visited Jammu, where he also addressed a public rally.

ALSO READ

In India only two persons powerful, people of country powerless: Kapil Sibal slams Amit Shah

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal