Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists attack newly opened wine shop in Baramulla district, four injured

Terrorists attacked a newly established wine shop located in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday. During the attack, four persons suffered injuries.

The police said that the area was cordoned off.

More details are awaited in the matter.

J&K | Terrorists attacked a newly established wine shop located in the Baramulla district, four persons reported injuries. The area was cordoned off. More details awaited: Police — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:16 PM IST