Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists attack newly opened wine shop in Baramulla district, four injured

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Photo: Pexels |
Terrorists attacked a newly established wine shop located in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday. During the attack, four persons suffered injuries.

The police said that the area was cordoned off.

More details are awaited in the matter.

