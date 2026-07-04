Jammu & Kashmir Row: Book Distributed Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Glorification Of Terrorists

Maqbool Bhat, Masarat Alam and Syed Ali Shah Geelani are among the personalities featured in the book at the centre of the Jammu & Kashmir controversy | File Photo

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: A massive controversy has broken out in Jammu & Kashmir over a book titled Personalities and Legends of J & K, which lauds several terrorists and refers to the Union Territory as "India occupied Kashmir" (IOK).

What is shocking is that the books have been certified by an official "expert" committee as being wholesome, motivational and age-appropriate, purchased with public funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme of the Central government, and distributed among government school libraries. It has been written by two little-known authors, Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena.

Book Draws Sharp Criticism

Among those glorified by the book is Maqbool Bhat, who is referred to as a "shaheed" (martyr). Bhat was convicted for the kidnapping and murder of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre (48) in Birmingham on February 6, 1984, and was later hanged. The book mentions that "Maqbool Bhat, along with three of his group members, worked underground for three months and established several guerilla cells in IOK."

The book says that the hanging of Bhat "ended the life of one of the greatest revolutionaries of modern Kashmiri history and was born what Kashmiris remember as Shaheed-e-Azam (the greatest martyr)."

The authors assert that "when it comes to Kashmir, India is no more than an occupier and oppressive state that rules Kashmir through colonial-like structures.... with little regard for democratic values, human rights and civil liberties. The neo-colonial face of Indian rule in Kashmir was demonstrated in its worst form in the way Maqbool Bhat was hanged..."

Separatist Figures Featured

The other person referred to favourably is Masarat Alam, who publicly supported the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. He also backed Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who chanted "Kashmir banega Pakistan." He unfurled the Pakistani flag on April 15, 2015, at a Srinagar rally to greet separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Several criminal cases have been filed against him, and he is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, separatist leader of the Hurriyat Conference, which espouses "self-determination" and even merger with Pakistan and wants to establish Islamic rule, also finds prominent mention in the tome. Other separatist leaders like Shabir Shah and Umar Farooq are among those who are held up as role models.

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Questions Over Approval Process

Pro-RSS activists in Kashmir are now asking how much money was sanctioned for the book under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme; how many copies were printed and distributed among schools; the remuneration paid to the authors and the private publisher; and which officials approved the content of the book and paid for it.

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