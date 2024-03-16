Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know |

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

After the state's special status was revoked in August 2019, and it was divided into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir is set to have its first Lok Sabha election as a union territory.

UT has five Lok Sabha seats. Before the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, the region used to send six members to Parliament. However, after the bifurcation, Ladakh will have its representation in Parliament, with one member elected.

Schedule:

Polling for Lok Sabha election in the Union Territory will be held in 5 phases.

Phase 1- April 19 Udhampur Contituency

Phase 2- April 16 Jammu

Phase 3- May 7 Anantnag-Rajouri

Phase 4- May 13 Srinagar

Phase 4- May 20 Baramula

2019 Lok Sabha result:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Farooq Abdullah's National Congress won the Baramulla, Srinagar, and Anantnag seats, while the BJP won the Udhampur and Jammu seats.

Constituencies:

Baramulla

Srinagar

Anantnag–Rajouri

Udhampur

Jammu

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in a 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The 7 phases will cover 543 constituencies.