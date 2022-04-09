Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter starts in Anantnag and Kulgam; internet snapped for precautionary measures

Two encounters started at two different places in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district and at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Saturday.

Police and security forces are on the job to tackle the situation on the spot. The internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures.

"#Encounter has started at Sirhama area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

"#Encounter has started at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited.



Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:54 AM IST