Jammu & Kashmir: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh resigns, says 'party is unable to realise aspirations of people of J&K'

Vikramaditya Singh, son of Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation from Congress. On his official Twitter handle, the leader sharing his letter resignation letter wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities.

He said that my side regarding Jammu and Kashmir is very clear and straightforward which is completely in the national interest.

"In many places on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, the ideology of me and the Congress party do not match. The Congress does not know the ground truth, it is cut off from the people and the ground," Vikramaditya said.

I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress.



My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities. @INCJammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/g5cACgNf9y — Vikramaditya Singh (@vikramaditya_JK) March 22, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:14 PM IST