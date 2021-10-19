Jammu & Kashmir: 5 more detained in connection with militant activities; security tightened across state upon killings of civilians and Army personnel

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have detained five more in connection with the terrorist activities in the Mendhar constituency of Poonch district. The arrests were made on the suspicion of aiding support to the militants hiding in forests responsible for the killing of officers and security personnel.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a search operation in the entire state and even some other parts of India after the brutal killing is as many as 11 civilians and several police and security personnel within a month.

After two more Amry personnel were killed during a counter-terrorist operation in the densely forested area of Nar Khas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the security forces have launched a massive crackdown against "anti-social elements" in the Union Territory.

After three people in connection with the terrorist activities were detained in the region on Sunday, a total of eight militants have been arrested so far.

Furthermore, security has been tightened once again in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir including the capital Srinagar, following the series of attacks on civilians and Army personnel.

In many districts and regions, the authorities have suspended internet services where the attacks have been recently reported.

There has been an increase in security measures across the state with bulletproof mobile bunkers deployed with while multiple checkpoints and roadblocks across Srinagar.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Police have detained and questioned hundreds of people as part of their probe into the civilian killings. Meanwhile, the counter-insurgency operations have also been intensified.

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Kashmir in the last week of October to review the security situation and also inaugurate developmental projects, the report said.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:54 PM IST