Jammu Girls Perform Daily Aartis & Temple Rituals At Historic Raghunath Ji Temple In Push To Revive Women's Role In Hindu Traditions | Video | X / ANI

Jammu: In a historic initiative aimed at breaking gender stereotypes and reviving ancient traditions, young girls in Jammu are taking centre stage in performing daily temple rituals and aartis at the historic Shri Raghunath Ji Temple.

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Speaking to ANI, Kunwrani Ritu Singh, organiser with the Shri Raghunath Ji Jammu Aarti Sanstha, highlighted the vision behind integrating young women into mainstream temple rituals, calling it a revival of practices from centuries past.

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"When we traditionally worship young girls as manifestations of divinity, this initiative aims to bring them into the mainstream of temple rituals as well. I want to offer my heartfelt respects to their parents and families because this was a very bold step. It was not easy; we had to cross quite a few hurdles because we were breaking barriers," Ritu Singh said.

Reflecting on the historical context of women in temple rituals, she noted that the move marks a return to India's cultural roots.

"Centuries ago, women participated in every ritual in the temples, and reviving this tradition from a sacred place like the Raghunath Ji Temple is a matter of great pride," she said.

Kunwrani Ritu Singh explained that the initiative has seen rapid growth since its inception.

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"Trained over three months by scholars from Banaras and local temples, the program started with only five girls and has now grown to around 150 on the waiting list," she stated.

Singh expressed optimism about the broader societal transformation the movement is inspiring across the country.

"Today, both young men and women participate hand-in-hand. Going forward, these young women will take on the roles of Panditains (female priests)—performing havans, rituals, learning mantras, and handling everything independently," she said.

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She added that the initiative has captured nationwide interest, with people from across India eager to replicate the model in their own communities: "People across India are now expressing a desire to do the same in their own temples and are asking these girls to teach them."

Backing the initiative to integrate young women into traditional temple rituals at the historic Shri Raghunath Ji Temple, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa highlighted that over 100 female university students voluntarily stepped forward and underwent specialised ritual training.

Speaking on the initiative, Minga Sherpa stated that the Raghunath Trust engaged over 100 women, notably students commuting from remote and far-flung areas to study at the university.

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"Raghunath Trust has brought in over 100 women for this. We especially brought in women who commute from far-off areas and study at the university. They volunteered and even took training for it. For their training, priests were specially brought in from Varanasi," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Emphasising the need to encourage progressive cultural steps, he underscored the administration's backing, adding, "Whenever there is a good new initiative, we should be supportive and back it."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)