Jammu: Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah town of Doda district after tensions due to social media post

Reportedly, the Army has been called in to conduct a flag march in the town

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | (ANI Photo)

A curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu's Doda district after tensions due to a social media post, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration said late on Friday.

As per the police, action has been taken under the law and a case has been registered against the accused at Bhaderwah Police Station. The police also warned that if anyone takes the law into their hands will not be spared.

According to NDTV, the Army has been called in to conduct a flag march in the town.

Reportedly, the purported video showed an instigating announcement being made from a mosque in Baderwah.

