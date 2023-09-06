 Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Dragged Out Of House, Thrashed By Mob In Kathua; 4 Held After Video Goes Viral
The incident took place in Kathua’s Dewal village last week, following which a complaint was lodged on Monday and the accused were nabbed a few hours later

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Woman Dragged Out Of House, Thrashed | Twitter

Jammu, September 5: Four persons have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district in connection with a viral video which shows some men dragging a woman out of her house and thrashing her, officials said. The incident took place in Kathua’s Dewal village last week, following which a complaint was lodged on Monday and the accused were nabbed a few hours later, they added.

A 3-Minute video clip shows the woman being thrashed

The 3-minute video clip shows the woman being thrashed by some people after they dragged her by her hair out of her house. Her child can be seen crying in the video, the police said.

Four persons with criminal intentions attacked her

In a written complaint lodged on Monday, the woman said that four persons with criminal intentions attacked her and abused her when she was at her home, they said.

Case Registered

A case was registered under Sections 452 (house trespassing), 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against four persons -- Kaku Ram, Ballu Ram, Happy and Banty -- all residents of Dewal Tehsil Billawar, they said.

Woman allowed people from outside the village to visit her house

Police said the villagers opposed the woman as she used to allow a particular group of persons from outside the village to visit her house. The police had earlier warned the group against visiting the village.

