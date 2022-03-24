Jammu and Kashmir: Two security personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two security personnel have sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack on a checkpoint (naka) in the Rainawari area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"One Central Reserve Police Force personnel and one police personnel sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack on a Naka in Rainawari which missed its intended target," said Rakesh Balwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

Three other passers-by also sustained minor splinter injuries from the grenade attack.

"Two off-duty traffic men riding a motorcycle and one civilian got minor splinter injuries," said Balwal.

All the people who got injured in the attack are now fully stable and completely out of danger.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:13 AM IST